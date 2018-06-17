× Second SC toddler dies in a hot car — 2 days before Father’s Day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina father is accused of leaving his 1-year-old son in a hot car, where he died, according to FOX Carolina.

Aaron Tazhon Trammel, 22, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and neglect of a child or helpless person.

Investigators said King Trammel was left alone in a vehicle on Friday afternoon while his parents were inside their home. Police believe the child was left inside the vehicle with the windows closed and motor off for about an hour.

The father began searching for King when he could not find him and located his son unresponsive in the vehicle.

King Trammel’s death comes two weeks after another South Carolina toddler died after being left in a hot car in Greenville, The State newspaper reported.