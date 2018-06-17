NC school receptionist celebrates summer break with viral intercom serenade

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A North Carolina school receptionist’s singing is going viral.

Regina Ballard, who works at North Lincoln High in Lincolnton, N.C., sang over the school intercom last week to welcome summer with a rendition of Etta James’ “At Last.”

The performance quickly started going viral (watch the Facebook video below).

“I love my job, y’all, but I look forward to summers when I can spend time with my grands & family, sooo…here it is…At Last!!!” Ballard, 57, wrote Wednesday in a Facebook post that racked up more than 12,000 shares and 680,000 views by Sunday morning.