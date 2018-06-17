× Motorcyclist dies after crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday.

Gaston Coy Underwood, 56, of Greensboro, was driving a 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on the 3500 block of Burlington Road.

He lost control of the motorcycle and ran off the roadway to the right before being ejected from the motorcycle.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital. Underwood has since died from those injuries.