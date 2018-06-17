× More technical issues stranding passengers at Charlotte Douglas airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More technical issues are affecting flights at Charlotte Douglas airport Sunday, WSOC reported.

Some flights headed to Charlotte were held at airports across the country.

Flight Aware, a website that tracks the status of flights across the country, reported a ground stop for all flights coming into Charlotte until 4 p.m.

It was the second ground stop for flights into Charlotte on Sunday. In the morning, Flight Aware said flights weren’t going into Charlotte until 10 a.m.

American Airlines confirmed it was experiencing another technical issue with PSA, but had yet to elaborate on what that means.

Many frustrated passengers at Charlotte Douglas airport told WSOC they didn’t know what was happening.

WSOC is trying to determine how many flights have been impacted by the technical issue.

One passenger told WSOC she was supposed to fly out of Charlotte at 7 a.m., but instead, she’s driving home.

On Thursday, a technical issue with an American Airlines regional carrier resulted in the cancellation of more than 100 flights out of Charlotte.

PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, has experienced technical issues today. Please check the status of your flight before coming to the airport. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) June 17, 2018