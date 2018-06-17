× Man suspected of defrauding more than 1,000 Walmart stores

YUMA, Ariz. — A man suspected of making fraudulent returns at more than 1,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. has been arrested in Arizona, ABC News reported.

Thomas Frudaker, 23, was arrested this week after store employees noticed a suspicious transaction and contacted police.

Police said he was bringing a computer back to Walmart and had allegedly removed parts of the computer before putting it back in the box and taking it back to the store.

After authorities investigation further, they discovered the man did the same thing at thousands of other Walmart stores over an 18-month period. Police estimate the returns cost Walmart about $1.3 million.