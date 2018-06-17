× Man discovers black widow spider in broccoli at grocery store

MAUMEE, Ohio — A man says he found a black widow spider in a bunch of fresh broccoli a grocery store in Maumee.

Jacob Vaughn, who bought the broccoli at Kroger, said the spider was alive.

He told WTOL he found the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it.

“It was pretty obvious he was alive since he was throwing his hands in every direction. He did not seem pleased.”

Vaughn took the piece of broccoli the spider was on and put it in a zip-top bag so it wouldn’t get out.

A Kroger spokeswoman told WTOL the store had been notified about the spider. They offered to refund or replace the product.

“Kroger works with growers to ensure we are always providing safe, quality food to our customers. We encourage customers to inspect fresh produce prior to consuming. If customers are not satisfied with their purchase they are welcome to return it for a refund or exchange,” Kroger said.