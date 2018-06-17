× Interstate 85 southbound shut down in Davidson County; 1 killed, several injured

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died and eight others are in the hospital after a crash in Davidson County, according to Davidson County 911.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 85 south of Lexington are closed Sunday afternoon, according to an alert from the NC Department of Transportation.

The highway is shutdown near mile marker 90, about one mile south of Cotton Grove Road. The left lane of the northbound side is also closed.

The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. and the road is expected to be cleared around 8:30 p.m.

Drivers are advised to follow the detour by on-scene personnel.