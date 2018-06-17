× Here’s the latest update on swim advisories at Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has lifted three more swim advisories but one remains in place.

The swim advisories came after offcials tested water on June 12 and the samples showed high bacteria levels.

Advisories have been lifted for 11th Avenue North and 3rd Avenue South, both in Surfside, and 34th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, according to a press release.

An advisory remains at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach.

DHEC said it’s safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area, but warns people to keep their heads above water to avoid the possibility of swallowing water. People with open cuts and wounds should also avoid contact with water, DHEC warns.

You can visit http://gis.dhec.sc.gov/beachaccess/ to view recent water sampling results along the coast.