× Woman dies after being swallowed whole by a python

An Indonesian mother has died after being swallowed whole by a 23-foot-long python, FOX News reports.

The 54-year-old woman went missing last week while working in her garden.

People in her village began searching for her when they discovered the python with a severely bloated belly just 50 yards from the garden.

The villagers killed the snake and when they cut open its belly, they found the woman’s body inside.

Local villager Ayu Kartika said: “Everyone cried and was in shock. That poor woman. It looked like a horror movie. The people are terrified, afraid to go outside.”