× Server accused of taking $10K in tips at NC restaurant

CARY, N.C. — A bartender is facing a charge after police said she stole $10,000 in tips at a Cary restaurant, WTVD reported.

Police said between January 1 and the beginning of June, management discovered 26-year-old Erika Denton had altered several food receipts at Tasu Asian Bistro.

According to arrest warrants, she changed the food amount with the tip amount, resulting in a bigger tip she could pocket.

However, the total bill would stay the same, so the money was not coming out of the pockets of the customers.

“It is very disappointing,” said manager Katrina Oliver. “It’s really hard to find people that you can trust that they can be loyal to you.”

Denton was arrested and charged with falsely obtaining property by false pretense.

The 26-year-old posted her $2,500 bond.