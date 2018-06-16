× Search underway for canoeist who fell in Yadkin River

Authorities searched for a man Saturday who has been missing since the canoe he was in overturned in the Yadkin River Friday afternoon, the Wilkes Journal-Patriot reported.

Searchers are looking for Damien Jamal Mayes, 25, of Moravian Falls. He was in a canoe with Corin Palmer of Millers Creek when it overturned in the Yadkin near where the Red, White and Blue Road bridge crosses the river in the Roaring River community, the newspaper reported.

Palmer told authorities that the boat overturned as Mayes was removing his life jacket and then his shirt. Palmer said he hung on to the canoe and was able to get to shore with the boat while Mayes was swept downstream by the current, apparently without a life jacket.