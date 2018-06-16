× Rockingham County authorities seeking information on person of interest

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators are trying to locate Michael Lee Stubblefield, 33, of 118 Ridge St. in Eden, N.C.

Authorities said he is a person of interest in a possible assault that occurred on N.C.14 in Rockingham County outside the city limits of Reidsville Friday.

Stubblefield also has a number of outstanding arrest warrants from Reidsville Police Department which include felony breaking and entering with intent to injure, common law robbery, simple assault, assault with a deadly weapon, larceny, injury to property, and assault on a female.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Stubblefield is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.