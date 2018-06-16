× NC police officer shot in back during routine patrol

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in which an officer was shot in the back Friday night, WSOC reported.

The shooting happened on 5th Street and Raleigh Avenue around 11 p.m., according to officials.

Police said officer Tyler Horn and another officer were on a routine foot patrol when someone stepped out of the shadows behind them and began firing multiple shots, striking Horn in the back.

Horn was treated at the hospital and released this morning, police said the bullet proof vest he was wearing took the brunt of the shot.

Statesville officers and detectives, state and federal law enforcement officers and other members of the Violent Crime Collaborative are currently investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Statesville Police at (704) 878-3406 or (704) 662-1340.