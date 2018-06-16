× Naked man flees hospital, attacks man with hammer

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A man was arrested after police say he walked away from a hospital while naked, and then attacked a homeowner with a hammer during a break-in, Boston 25 News reported.

Twenty-six-year-old Robert J. Girard left Anna Jacques Hospital late Thursday night, removing his IVs and a GPS-monitoring ankle bracelet.

About three hours later, officers responded to a call about a man breaking into a home near the hospital, and attacking a homeowner with a hammer.

Police found the naked Girard and arrested him.

The assault victim was taken to the hospital and treated and released.

The victim told Boston 25 News he was struck with the hammer at least twice before fighting off Girard and chasing him downstairs, and out a door.

Girard was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated burglary.