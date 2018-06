QULIN, Mo. — A 3-year-old girl spent the night in a Missouri cornfield — and her dog never left her side, the Associated Press reported.

Thursday night, the girl wandered away from her home near the town of Qulin.

People began searching for her but the girl was not found overnight.

In the morning, they began searching a nearby cornfield. Just after 8 a.m., volunteers found the girl — thanks to the barking of her little Yorkshire terrier.

This is what #Community looks like. Law enforcement, 1st Responders and community volunteers coming together to find a missing child. Her dog stayed by her side all night. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/aIDMtG6JTW — MSHP Troop E (@MSHPTrooperE) June 15, 2018