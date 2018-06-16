× Massive 1,400-pound shark caught along SC coast

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Chip Michalove, a Hilton Head charter captain and owner and operator of Outcast Sport Fishing, has caught quite a few sharks in his lifetime — but last week came the biggest, the Island Packet reported.

On Wednesday, Michalove caught a 13.5-foot, 1,400-pound tiger shark in the Port Royal Sound, more than two miles off the Hilton Head coast.

Michalove was with a family from Ohio and they each took turns for about an hour “fighting the behemoth of a fish.”

He called the tiger shark a “once-in-a-lifetime tiger shark.”

After catching the shark, he released it.