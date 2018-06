× Man and woman found dead inside vehicle in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are conducting a death investigation Saturday night at 3548 Farmington Dr., according to a press release.

Officers were called there at approximately 7:25 p.m. on an unknown problem, or “subject down” call.

When officers arrived they located a man and a woman dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot area.

Greensboro Police detectives are on scene continuing to investigate.