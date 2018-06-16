× Greensboro police investigating shooting on Marsh Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. -– Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night at 814 Marsh St., according to a press release.

Officers were dispatched there at approximately 7:30 pm.

When officers arrived they located a 52-year-old man suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound.’

The victim was taken to a local medical facility for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.