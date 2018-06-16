× Woman injured in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night at 1843 Merritt Drive, according to a press release.

Officers were called there at approximately 9:50 pm.

When officers arrived they located a 22-year-old female victim suffering from a single, non-life-threatening, gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local medical facility for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police did not identify the victim.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.