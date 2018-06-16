× Family gets sick ahead of swimming ban at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family is recovering from a bacterial virus after swimming in Myrtle Beach, WSOC reported.

On Monday, a grandmother, her daughter and twin granddaughters got out of the water and were feeling ill.

They went to the emergency room, and then days later, the Department of Health issued a swimming ban after detecting high bacteria levels in the water.

“It’s the first time I’ve been to Surfside and it most likely will be the last time,” Wanda Lucas said. “It has left a lasting impression on all four of us.”

Health officials lifted the ban on swimming at the beach Friday.