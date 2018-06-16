× Craigslist ad helps dying man find kidney donor

SAN FRANCISCO — A dying California man who desperately needed a kidney found a donor through Craigslist, KTVU reported.

David Nicherie, 29, was suffering from kidney failure when he — as a last-ditch effort — posted an ad on Craigslist seeking a kidney donor.

“I was not in a good frame of mind. Dialysis was tough and was getting tougher. It was just hard,’’ Nicherie told KTVU. “I was depressed. I was sad all the time and then I heard from her.”

Jessica Morris, a nurse, had for several years considered donating a kidney. She even committed to kidney donation in her 2018 New Year’s resolution.

Then she saw Nicherie’s Craigslist ad.

After more than six months of preparations, they underwent the transplant.

“I just got lucky that she was that amazing and that she was willing to give me such a gift,’’ Nicherie said. “I’m just ready to end one journey and start another one.”