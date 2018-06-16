× 2 face animal cruelty charges after snake lit on fire in Walmart parking lot

RICHLANDS, N.C. — Two people face animal cruelty charges after video showed them lighting a snake on fire, WNCT reported.

Garen Whittington, 22, of Jacksonville and Dustin Shearin, 17, of Trenton, were charged with animal cruelty.

Onslow County Animal Services officials said it happened in the parking lot of a Walmart last month.

The men found a brown water snake under a parked car, struck the snake multiple times and then doused with engine starter fluid and set on fire until it died.

Two separate videos of the incident were recorded and the day after it happened, someone sent a link to the video to Onslow County Animal Services, which lead to charges being filed against Whittington and Shearin.