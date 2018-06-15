× Two great white sharks tracked off NC coast

Two great white sharks were tracked off the North Carolina coast this week, according to shark research organization OCEARCH.

The Myrtle Beach Sun-News reported that Hilton, a 12.5-foot mature male great white, weighs a whopping 1,326 pounds. Savannah, an 8.5-foot immature female great white, weighs 460 pounds.

Hilton pinged off the coast from Wilmington while Savannah pinged just off Cape Lookout National Seashore near Morehead City.

Both white sharks were caught and tagged by OCEARCH in Hilton Head, S.C. last year.