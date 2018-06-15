Summer camps underway at the North Carolina Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Summer camps are underway at the North Carolina Zoo

Themes this summer include wild America, Africa adventure and even learning to be a zookeeper.

The camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

First- through sixth-graders can attend the camps.

The students will meet animals up close, explore behind the scenes at the zoo, create crafts and play games.

The zoo also offers camps for children on the autism spectrum.

The summer camp programs are scheduled through the end of July. One-day camp costs $50; week-long camps cost $250.

To register, go to www.NCZoo.org and click on camps.