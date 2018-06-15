× Police arrest 4 in connection with shooting outside popular Myrtle Beach attraction

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Police arrested four men in connection with a shooting outside a popular Myrtle Beach attraction Wednesday night, the Myrtle Beach Sun News reports.

Sa’Quel Pepper, 18, of Orangeburg, South Carolina; Da’Jour Murphy, 19, of Santee, South Carolina; Myleek Henderson, 19, of Orangeburg, South Carolina; and Anthony Robinson, 19, of Orangeburg, South Carolina; all face multiple charges.

The shooting happened outside of Ripley’s Believe It or Not, located at 901 N. Ocean Blvd. around midnight.

Officers came to the area after reports of people sitting on the steps at Ripley’s shooting at two vehicles driving by on Ocean Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

