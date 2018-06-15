Man accused of recording girls on his yacht in Myrtle Beach out of jail

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A South Carolina businessman arrested in Myrtle Beach after being accused of recording young girls as they showered on his yacht has bonded out of jail, WSOC reported.

“This man is a sick man and got all of us to trust that he was an honest man,” one of his alleged victims said in court Wednesday. “To find out he was a pervert who videotaped younger women and girls, your honor, I beg for you to protect each and every one of us and the society we live in from such a monster.”

Richard Hilliard, Jr. was initially arrested earlier this week on charges of sexual voyeurism and photography and violating a place of privacy, officials said. He was re-arrested Tuesday night on several additional charges of voyeurism and he was booked into the Horry County jail.

Hilliard appeared in court Wednesday in Conway on the new charges. The judge gave him a $175,000 bond. Jail records show he bonded out Thursday morning.

WSOC learned Hilliard invited a group of eight girls onto his boat in Myrtle Beach last weekend, including three minors.

A mother of one of the girls, who said her daughter was a babysitter for Hilliard, was also there to chaperone.

She said Hilliard told the girls to use the shower on his yacht Sunday night. She said, “My daughter saw an iPad sticking out of the duffel bag just a little bit”

She said it was recording video, “and for her to have to see what he has videoed is sick.”

According to an arrest warrant obtained by Channel 9, Hilliard admitted to secretly setting up the iPad inside the bathroom to record one of the girls.