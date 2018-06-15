Kentucky Fried Chicken testing chicken and waffles in NC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KFC will test their newest product, chicken and waffles, at Asheville and Charlotte restaurants.

According to a spokesperson, starting June 18 until July 29, customers can try out the restaurant chain's Southern-inspired meal.

“We know that chicken and waffles has a cult following across the country, especially in the South, but not everyone has it available close by,” Mike Wesley, KFC U.S. Senior Marketing Director, said in a release. “We are always looking to add new menu items, and chicken and waffles is perfect for our next test market product.”

The limited time offer includes Belgium-style waffles paired with KFC's extra crispy chicken.

KFC's chicken and waffles will also be tested out in Greenville, S.C.