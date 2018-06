× Interstate 40 eastbound shut down in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A wreck has closed Interstate 40 eastbound in Davie County.

The incident happened at about 8:20 a.m. Friday morning near State Road 1405 (Main Church Road) in Mocksville at mile marker 170.

The road is expected to repoen around noon Friday.

A Davie County Sheriff’s Office official said two EMS units responded to the crash. No word yet on possible injuries related to the crash.