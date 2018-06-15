× High school pulls yearbook with Nazi-linked senior quote

A Massachusetts is pulling its yearbook after administrators realized a senior used a Nazi quote as his senior quote, the Boston Globe reported.

The quote, according to WCVB, said: “Make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it, and eventually they will believe it.” The quote was under an Andover High School student’s photo.

Andover High School Principal Philip Conrad wrote in a letter to parents that school offcials were “horrified to learn now that one particular quote, unattributed on the yearbook page itself, is generally attributed to either Adolph [sic] Hitler or Joseph Goebbels about propagating lies and having people believe those lies to be the truth.”