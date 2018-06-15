× Headaches: How to Reduce Stress

A common headache trigger is stress and learning to manage stress, may help you minimize the occurrence of headaches. Stress is a natural part of life that everyone experiences and a certain amount of stress can be beneficial, as it can help us meet deadlines and stay on top of our responsibilities. However, when we get stuck in the cycle of stress, it can start to affect our day to day life.

No matter how stressful your life seems, there are steps you can take to relieve the pressure and regain control. Instead of repeating the cycle of stress and stress response, take control by creating a new pattern: stress, respond, recover, reflect and adapt to each situation. A few healthy ways to manage stress include:

Track your stress – Keep track of the things that cause stress because you can’t change what you don’t measure! There are many apps available that can help.

Identify the sources of your stress – Do you rush through your day without time to eat and get in a bad mood from not eating? Develop a plan on how to make sure you have time to eat.

Practice mindfulness – Be fully present in the moment with what’s going on around you.

Be physically active – Regular physical activity can improve mood, reduce stress, and decrease health risks. It also increases endorphins, improves sleep, raises self-esteem and releases muscle tension. Exercise is one of the most effective ways to reduce stress!

Practice deep breathing – Take six to seven deep breaths when you start to feel stressed when you’re leaving work or entering into a new situation. Use this to gain control over stress, anxiety and panic quickly. This is one of the fastest ways to deal with stress in the moment.

Plan pleasant activities – When you spend time in activities that make you feel good, you tend to feel less distressed and happier. Life demands seem to replace pleasant activities – it is time to make positive activities a priority.

Try to take your time to consider each stressor that you encounter before you respond. In most situations, you don’t need to rush to react. Acknowledge the stress occurred, reflect on how you handled it and think of what you can do differently next time. We all respond to stress differently, so there’s no “one size fits all” solution. Fortunately, Cone Health has an exceptional network of therapists, psychologists, counselors and related mental health professionals dedicated to educating and caring for individuals throughout the community in order to help manage and reduce stress.

Spokesperson Background:

Jennifer Becker is a therapist and manager of the Cone Health Employee Assistance Counseling Program. She received her Bachelor of Science in elementary education and her master’s in clinical mental health counseling from the Univesity of North Carolina at Greensboro.