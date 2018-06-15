Greensboro city truck flips over in crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A City of Greensboro truck was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Smith Street and North Edgeworth Street.

The city truck was traveling on West Smith Street when a Chevrolet Suburban traveling on North Edgeworth Street hit the truck, flipping it over.

The driver of the city truck had a cut on his head but is OK. Greensboro police said the driver of the Suburban is also alright.

Police are unsure of who had the right of way at the time of the accident.

36.078273 -79.795733