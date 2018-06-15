East Greensboro community continues to bounce back 2 months after tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Everything is intact at Mayes Inspection on East Market Street in Greensboro, just two months after an EF-2 tornado badly damaged schools, homes and businesses in east Greensboro.

“I’m just blessed to have a building because the building across the street is no longer there. It's gone,” said David Mayes, owner of Mayes Inspection. “My garage door and everything was down."

Since the storm hit his shop, he was able to replace the fence surrounding it along with the roof and garage door.

However, Mayes says businesses nearby weren’t as lucky.

“Some of these [businesses], they look good on the outside, but there's destruction on the inside of the building,” he explained.

Friday marked exactly two months since the tornado hit. Many continue repairs and cleanup while some homes and businesses had to be knocked down.

“We can't always be the heroes or the superwoman or the supermen in this, but working together with other groups we are a super team,” said Patricia Macfoy, executive director of the New Hope Community Development Group.

The group is an organization apart of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

The past two months, the group has focused its efforts in helping the community bounce back by hosting community meetings, collecting supplies and helping to raise money for people impacted.

“Not as many as initially. We don't have the long lines, but just about every day, every other day we have somebody to stop in to pick up supplies,” Macfoy said.

While the tornado has changed lives, Mayes is optimistic about the changes he is now seeing.

“It's a bad thing that the fact that it happened, but with everything getting new construction and everything it will maybe make it look a lot better down this way,” he said.