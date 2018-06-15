Arm wrestling for a good cause in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If you’ve never been to one, you might not be sure what to make of it.

It’s part WWE, part rock concert, part fundraiser.

“You can come out and you can have fun and you can be crazy, but you can also do good at the same time,” says Heather Lyons, who came this night as the character, Whammy Faye Faker, a take on the wife of 1980s preacher, Jim Bakker.

It’s the brain child of the Greensboro Arm Wrestling League, which invites people – both men and women, but mostly women – to come out for a night of arm wrestling, showmanship and donations to a favorite charity -- on this night, ARC of Greensboro.

“Technically, it helps to be strong but, truthfully, it's about the fun -- people come here to have fun. The wrestling is over in 20 seconds. If you can't put on a good show, the people aren't going to love you,” says Amanda Lehmert-Killian, who co-founded the League.

The participants insist they get as much out of it as the charities do.

“One of the great things about taking that risk and being on stage is you realize that you can do so much more than maybe you realized, before,” says Rachel Scott, one of the few who was willing to play a villain on the night, April O’Heel, taken from the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," April O’Neil.

“When you get out there and you perform and you do something for other people, it brings something out of you,” Scott said. “It just brings out your humanity and it brings out your confidence, as well.”

“My parents are actually here - they're very supportive of everything I do,” says Katy Wittner, who does a version of the Sophia Petrillo character made famous by Estelle Getty on the 80s comedy, "Golden Girls." “They think it's fun, they were very shocked to see me. I don't think they realized that a little bit of makeup, a wig and some old lady glasses would change me this much.”

See the bouts in this edition of The Buckley Report.