Alamance County deputies thwart possible home invasion

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies recently thwarted a possible home invasion near Mebane.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers were called to the 5100 block of Virginia Pine Trail regarding a suspicious vehicle.

While on the way to the call, officers were given additional information at an address on the same road. A resident reported he was observing four people outside his home.

Upon arrival, one officer observed a silver BMW parked on the side of the road near the residence where the suspicious people were seen. He also heard people running through the woods.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, he ordered the driver to exit. Instead, the driver attempted to drive in a reverse motion. Eventually, two occupants were detained and arrested.

A K-9 tried to locate the other suspects, but the track was unsuccessful. Surveillance video from the residence was obtained, and will be used to try to identify those involved.

Deputies arrested Arlando Devon Turner, 22, of Spring Hope, N.C., and Supreme Antonio Cousin, 20, of Burlington.

Each was charged with one count of attempted first-degree burglary. Additionally, a warrant for attempted first-degree burglary was obtained for Ray Shawn Austin, 31, of Wendell, N.C.