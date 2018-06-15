2 arrested, 2 sought after suspects drive car into Mebane jewelry store, steal merchandise

MEBANE, N.C. — Two people were arrested and Mebane police are still looking for two others after a break-in at a jewelry store, according to a news release.

At 5:29 a.m. Friday, Mebane police were called to a break-in in progress at Ashley Jewelry on Millstead Drive.

Mebane police said the suspects drove a vehicle into the front of the building and went inside, where they stole an undisclosed amount of jewelry. Bliss Medical and Ashley Jewelry were damaged.

When officers arrived, the saw the suspects being picked up by an Acura in a parking lot nearby. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspects drove off.

The pursuit came to an end on Jim Minor Road when three of the suspects jumped out and ran.

The driver was detained and one other suspect was located during a canine track.

Miecha Bryant, 30, of Burlington, is charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, aiding and abetting larceny, two counts of felony larceny, carrying a concealed weapon, felony fleeing to elude and resisting a public officer.

Joaquin Flores, 36, of Durham, is charged with felony possession of burglary tools, two counts of felony larceny and two counts breaking and entering.

Two unidentified suspects are still at large.