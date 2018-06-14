× Woman who died in Winston-Salem house fire identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Authorities have identified the woman who died in an overnight house fire in Winston-Salem earlier this week.

Anita Connelly Moore, 51, died in the fire, according to a Winston-Salem Fire Department press release.

Crews were called to the 4762 Ader Drive near DeWitt Drive shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday where the victim lived.

Firefighter had the fire out within about 25 minutes, but crews remained on the scene the following morning.

The cause appears to be “improperly discarded smoking materials in bed in a rear bedroom,” according to Jason Councilman with the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

An autopsy is pending for the victim, who owned the property.