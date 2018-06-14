Woman gets her head stuck in a tailpipe at a music festival

WINSTED, Minn. — A woman at a music festival had an exhaust-ing ordeal after getting her head stuck in a tailpipe.

KARE reported that the Winsted Fire Department was recently called to the Winstock Music Festival in Minnesota to help free the woman.

It remains uncertain how or why her head became stuck.

Authorities said the woman has since been citing for underage drinking and was escorted from the festival after being removed.

Video of the woman and her head in the tailpipe has been viewed on Facebook more than 2.6 million times.

The brief video appears to show a firefighter preparing to use a power saw to free the woman.