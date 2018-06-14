× Woman dies after crash on North Main Street in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A 79-year-old woman in High Point has died after authorities said she ran a red light and crashed into another car.

Mary P. Stewart died Tuesday, one day after the wreck on North Main Street at Old Winston Road and Belle Avenue, according to a High Point police press release.

Stewart was headed south on North Main Street in a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe and went through a red light at about 3 p.m., hitting a 2008 Chrysler Sebring driven by a 23-year-old woman headed west on Old Winston Road, according to police.

A witness told police Stewart was using a cell phone during the crash. The woman in the Sebring and her 4-year-old daughter were not seriously hurt.

Stewart was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and died from her injuries the next day. She’s the fifth person to die from a traffic wreck in High Point this year.