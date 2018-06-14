× Woman charged with DWI after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and crashing into Greensboro Waffle House

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A woman faces multiple charges, including driving while impaired, after authorities said she crashed into a pedestrian and then a restaurant in Greensboro.

Kaitlyn Danielle Kennedy, of Belews Creek, faces charges in a crash that left Derrick Lavelle Anderson, of Greenwood, S.C., with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It happened in the parking lot of the Waffle House at 4302 Big Tree Way shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Emergency workers took the victim to a hospital.

The suspect faces charges of driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving and driving with a revoked license.