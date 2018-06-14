× Wicked Taco restaurant coming to High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two veterans of the cafeteria concept are branching out into taco joints, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Wicked Taco is expected to open in late June or early July at 2005-E N. Main St. at Westchester Square, a strip center in High Point anchored by Publix.

Fagg Nowlan is the president of J&S Cafeteria. Jeffrey Lord is the operations manager for J&S. The two founded LNHM LLC and are in the process of buying the Wicked Taco brand.

“We worked out a deal with the original owners. It may take time, but it’s in the works,” Nowlan said.

The chain was originally founded as a college eatery in Blacksburg, Va., in 2015. It specializes in signature tacos and homemade salsas.

