‘There was so much blood’: Teen accidentally shot through both heels after leaving rifle propped in corner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, Okla. -- June 6th started out like any other night for Landon and Autumn Buss in their rural Lexington home. Autumn had just gotten home from work and Landon was getting ready to leave for his job at Subway.

A man had recently been prowling around their property, which is why Landon had his Winchester 3030 rifle loaded and propped up against the wall.

“I turned around to say something to her, and that’s when the gun fell over and I guess I got into the perfect angle, position, whatever you want to call it, to get shot through both heels,” Landon told KFOR. “My knees buckled. I fell backward and looked at my feet, and I was like, 'Oh, I got shot.'”

The bullet went in and out of Landon’s right heel and then shattered in his left heel.

“His heel was just, it was off like it didn’t, it wasn’t attached to his feet very much. And, there was so much blood,” Autumn said.

Autumn called 911 and tried to find a way to stop the bleeding.

“I was bleeding a lot. It was spraying out blood because I had clipped a vein. I thought I might’ve hit an artery just because of how much it was bleeding,” Landon said.

Paramedics rushed Landon to the SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony in Oklahoma City, where he is still recovering.

It’s a lot for the young couple. They’re both 18 years old and were just recently married.

In fact, the rifle was a wedding present.

Autumn is also expecting their first child.

“We have such a great support team. And, we both have faith in God and that He’s going to get us through this,” Landon said.

They both hope their situation can serve as a cautionary tale to other gun owners.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of gun, just don’t ever keep a loaded gun. It’s never good for anything,” Landon said.

Landon said doctors have told him since he is so young, he should be able to heal and walk again. But, it will be at least a year before he’s able to do that.

Landon will have extensive out-of-pocket costs for his medical care as well as retrofitting their home for a wheelchair.