Teen murder suspect in Winston-Salem to appear in court on Thursday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One of two teenagers charged with first-degree murder after a 16-year-old was shot and killed during a fight has court planned for Thursday.

Abdul Azizhanif Sears and Tylen Sears, both 17 and of Winston-Salem, face the charge in the death of Jonathan Armando Garcia.

Abdul Sears will appear before a judge Thursday, while Tylen Sears is still in jail. Both are being held without bond.

Police were called to a shooting at a home at 4820 Regalwood Drive on Friday night where Armando was found lying unresponsive near the road.

The victim had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police press release.

Police said the fight between the suspects and Garcia took place during a drug deal.

Tylen Sears was not injured, but Abdul Sears was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was arrested after being treated and released from the hospital.