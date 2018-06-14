Pilot Mountain waiter sings to customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. - Waiter Isaiah Johnson serves up a dish of harmony at Cousin Gary's Family Restaurant.

"I started singing at about 4 years old," said the 23 year old who, while taking orders, takes request for Southern Gospel songs. "It started when people would come in after church and say, 'Well, can you sing to use while you serve us?' and I just can't say no."

As word spreads, many people ask for Johnson and request he sing at their table. Videos of him on social media have reached over 50,000 views.

He's already recorded one CD and recently went to Nashville to record another one, out later this month.

While Johnson earns a living waiting tables he considers his singing a ministry.

"Singing is something that gets to the soul more so than just words," he said.

​Cousin Gary's Restaurant is on South Key Street.