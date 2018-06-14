Name for future High Point baseball team narrowed down to 6, plus a wild card; vote for your favorite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Thanks to votes from community members, the nine proposed names for the future High Point baseball team have been narrowed down to six, plus an added wild card name.

During the first elimination week, over 2,500 voters from across North Carolina weighed in on their favorite names for the High Point baseball team, which is slated to join the Atlantic League for the 2019 season and play at BB&T Point.

The names Hush Puppies, Iron Dragons and Iron Eagles were eliminated from consideration. Based on fan feedback looking to include both the history of furniture and textiles, RockerSox was added as a Wild Card.

The remaining six names plus the wild card in alphabetical order are as follows:

Chairmen

Dragon Claws

Pioneers

Rockers

RockerSox

Splinters

Tri-Stars

Fan voting begins on June 15 for the remaining six names plus the wild card at highpointbaseball.com.

The final team name and primary logo will be announced as part of a BB&T Progress Party on Thursday, July 12 at 6 p.m.