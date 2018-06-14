× Murder suspect found dead in Forsyth County Detention Center

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A murder suspect was found dead in his jail cell Thursday morning at the Forsyth County Detention Center, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Johnny Mack Patrick, 71, was found unresponsive in his cell at 5:40 a.m.

Medical personnel were called but could not revive Patrick and he was pronounced dead at 6:10 a.m.

A detention officer said nothing seemed unusual when he brought Patrick his breakfast tray at 5:10 a.m. Medical personnel made medication rounds around 5:25 a.m. and they did not notice anything out of the ordinary either.

Patrick was housed by himself. Investigators do not suspect foul play.

Patrick was being held following his arrest by the Winston-Salem Police Department on June 15, 2016, on a first-degree murder charge.