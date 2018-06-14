× Man trying to shoot a raccoon accidentally shoots himself in the leg

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A man trying to shoot a raccoon accidentally shot and injured himself, according to police.

KMGH reported that Don Upshaw, 67, suffered a gunshot wound after trying to shoot a raccoon off a telephone pole with a revolver.

It happened Wednesday in Colorado Springs and resulted in Upshaw shooting himself in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Upshaw was also cited for prohibited use of a weapon.