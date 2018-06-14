× Man threatened to shoot up Disney World if he got enough Facebook ‘likes,’ deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is accused of threatening to “shoot up” Walt Disney World and then hang himself if he got enough “likes” on Facebook.

WFTV reported that Brevard County deputies arrested 23-year-old Derek Eitel after he was reported by two Facebook users.

“5 likes and l go shoot up Disney and hang myself,” the suspect allegedly wrote in a Facebook group of about 850 people, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Eitel appeared in court on Wednesday and admitted to making the post. He had been arrested on a written threat to kill or injure charge.

The suspect lives with his parents, who said he does not have access to their gun which they keep locked inside their home.