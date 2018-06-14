× Man accused of exposing himself to adult and 2 children in North Carolina Walmart parking lot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of exposing himself to an adult and two children in a Walmart parking lot.

The Fayetteville Observer reported that Jose Elias Gonzalez Ramirez, 27, of Fayetteville, was jailed under a $20,000 bond after being charged on Wednesday.

The suspect faces two felony counts of indecent exposure to a person under the age of 16 and one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.

Ramirez is accused of exposing himself in front of two children, ages 7 and 9, at a Fayetteville Walmart on May 18.