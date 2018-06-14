× Hundreds stranded at Charlotte airport because of technical issue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All American Airline flights were canceled at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Thursday night after a technical issue, according to WSOC.

American Airlines tweeted to a stranded passenger, “Our partner PSA Airlines is experiencing a technical issue and all flights are canceled. The first available is (Friday) evening at 5:54 p.m.”

American Airlines released a statement WSOC:

“PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue that has caused them to cancel their flights for the remainder of the evening. The total number of canceled flights is approximately 275. “Our team, in coordination with PSA, is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and take care of our customers by accommodating them on mainline flights or other regional carriers. “We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused. Our customer relations team will be reaching out to all of those who have been impacted by this issue. “Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on the American Airlines app or at aa.com before heading to the airport.”

UPDATE: @AmericanAir spokesperson says it’s regional carrier, PSA, had to cancel ~275 flights over “technical issue.” ~120 of those flights are in Charlotte. No timeline yet on when this is going to be fixed. @CLTAirport @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/TZFIC9zaxW — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) June 15, 2018