PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — A crash left Fireball Whiskey all over the highway in Arkansas on Thursday afternoon, according to the KATV.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. local time on Interstate 40 in Pulaski County.

“Looks like we’ll be working this for a while,” Arkansas DOT tweeted.

Pictures showed the front of an 18-wheeler destroyed.

Officials said there were non-life-threatening injuries but did not say how many people were hurt.